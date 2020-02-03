Connecticut Post Obituaries
Antoinette Pavia Obituary
Antoinette Pavia
Antoinette DeLilla Pavia, age 81, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in San Severo, Province of Foggia, Italy on January 31, 1939, she was a daughter of the Ciro and Julia Petrucina DeLilla. She worked as a professional seamstress. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all. Survivors include a son, James Pavia and his wife Patty of Stratford and a daughter, Patricia Decker of Milford, five grandchildren, Matthew Decker, Andrea, Jocelyn, Jacob and Luke Pavia. She will also be remembered by her brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Joseph Church, Shelton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 4, 2020
