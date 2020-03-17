|
Antoinette "Anita" Pellechio
Antoinette "Anita" Pellechio, 88, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Frank Pellechio, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. Born on June 6, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Lucy Alfano.
Anita's passions in life were cooking, gardening, and caring for her family. She was employed by the City of Milford for over 20 years and served as union steward for many of those years. She will be missed by many.
Anita is survived by her children, Francine (Richard) Pawlikowski, and William "Bill" Pellechio; grandchildren, Luanne (Omar), Antoinette (Henry), Jennifer, Michele (Lee), and Anthony (Emily); six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Anita was predeceased by her son, Joseph.
Services will be privately conducted. The family is being compassionately cared for the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020