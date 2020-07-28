1/
Antoinette Puma
1926 - 2020
Antoinette G. Puma, age 93, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Leonardo A. Puma, died on Monday, July 27, 2020. Antoinette was born in New York, NY on August 18, 1926 to the late Salvatore and Maria LaTerra Russo. She was a seamstress and worked at Jacopian Cleaners in Stratford for many years. She loved to crochet and sew and loved to cook. She volunteered at Milford Hospital for 10 years and was an active parishioner at Saint Ann Church in Milford. Survivors include her children, Peter Puma (Carol) of Middletown and Sherri Puma-Pantoja (Elliot) of Milford, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a special niece, Carol Ross of Trumbull. Antoinette was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Atkinson and one sister, Nellie DeMario. There will be no calling hours and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted with THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. To share a memory, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
