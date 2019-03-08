Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mark Church
Stratford, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Saint John's Cemetery
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Sanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Sanford


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antoinette Sanford Obituary
Antoinette (Guglielmi)
Sanford
Sep 10, 1933 - Mar 3, 2019
Antoinette (Guglielmi) Sanford, age 85, of Stratford, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Saint Joseph's Manor, Trumbull. Mrs. Sanford was born in Bridgeport, September 10, 1933, daughter of the late Angelo and Marietta (Battista) Guglielmi and had been a lifetime area resident. She was a graduate of Stratford High School, a retired secretary for Sikorsky Aircraft and enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter Carol Sanford, a son John Sanford; two grandchildren Christopher Sanford and Katherine Sanford; four grandchildren Alissa, Anthony, Julianna and Olivia and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son James Sanford and a sister Caroline Guglielmi. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford and at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Mark Church, Stratford for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Russell Augustine. Interment will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with her family Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For further information or to leave condolences, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
Download Now