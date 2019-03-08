Antoinette (Guglielmi)

Sanford

Sep 10, 1933 - Mar 3, 2019

Antoinette (Guglielmi) Sanford, age 85, of Stratford, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Saint Joseph's Manor, Trumbull. Mrs. Sanford was born in Bridgeport, September 10, 1933, daughter of the late Angelo and Marietta (Battista) Guglielmi and had been a lifetime area resident. She was a graduate of Stratford High School, a retired secretary for Sikorsky Aircraft and enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter Carol Sanford, a son John Sanford; two grandchildren Christopher Sanford and Katherine Sanford; four grandchildren Alissa, Anthony, Julianna and Olivia and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son James Sanford and a sister Caroline Guglielmi. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford and at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Mark Church, Stratford for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Russell Augustine. Interment will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with her family Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For further information or to leave condolences, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary