Antoinette Varrone
Antoinette Varrone, age 88, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. She was born on July 24, 1931 to Salvatore and Nicolina Guerrera in Pontelandolfo, Benevento, Italy. She came to the United States as a teenager and was married to her beloved husband of 65 years, Pasquale Varrone who preceded her in death. She worked for Remington Corporation in the customer service department for 22 years. Antoinette had a passion for cooking, dancing, listening to music, attending mass faithfully, and spending time with her family and very large extended family. She is survived by four devoted children, Ann Marie (Jack) Barnhart of Winter Haven, Florida, John (Joanne) Varrone of Waterbury, Linda Varrone of Bridgeport, and Darlene (Kurt) Kepshire of Bonita Springs, FL; her beloved grandchildren, JT (Erin) Barnhart, Jennifer Barnhart, Kurt Kepshire, Delaney Kepshire; and her two great-grandchildren; Evyn Claire Barnhart, and John Michael Barnhart. She is also survived by her two sisters, Lupangela Addonna, and Vittoria Guerrera, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the corona virus, funeral services will be private. The family will have a celebration of Antoinette's life at a later date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020