Antoni Kanicki

Antoni Kanicki Obituary
Antoni Kanicki
Antoni Kanicki, age 64, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Krystyna Kanicka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 310 Pulaski St., Bridgeport, CT. Those attending are asked to meet directly at church. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615.
For a full obituary or to offer online condolences to his family please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 14, 2019
