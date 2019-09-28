|
|
Antonietta "Ninetta" Clericuzio
Antonietta "Ninetta" Clericuzio, age 77, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Nicola Clericuzio, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ariano Irpino, Province of Avellino, Italy on January 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Filomena Formato. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, who will be deeply missed. Ninetta was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She had a big heart and showed nothing but unconditional love to those close to her, whether it be family or friends. In addition to her beloved husband, Nicola, survivors include her two devoted sons, Rocco Clericluzio and Mario Clericuzio, loving daughter-in-law, Anna Clericuzio and two cherished granddaughters, Nicole and Christina Clericuzio, all of Trumbull. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Giovanni and Rosa Formato of Matera, Italy, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Genesio Formato. A special thank you goes out to Ninetta's wonderful, caring and compassionate home health aides, Mirlene Semexant and Tiffany Mellers, as well as the incredible doctors, nurses and staff at Bridgeport Hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at St. Stephen Church, Trumbull at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019