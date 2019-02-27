Connecticut Post Obituaries
Antonietta Buonerba DeMeglio, age 89, of Weston, beloved wife of the late James J. DeMeglio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Vietri sul Mare, Italy on November 11, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Carlo and Angelina Rocco Buonerba and was also a longtime resident of Norwalk. Antonietta was an extremely family oriented woman, who took care and raised her entire family as well as the countless other children she cared for. She was an extraordinary woman, who had a zest for life, laughter and good wine. She enjoyed gardening, hosting her family and friends and doting over her wonderful grandchildren. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew her and were fed by her. Survivors include two devoted daughters, Mary Silva and her husband Michael of Trumbull and Elisa DeMeglio and her husband Jim McDonald of Brookfield, six cherished grandchildren, Courtney and Zachary DeMeglio, Madison and Jack Silva and Lucy and Stella McDonald as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Carlo, Aurelia, Vincenza, Eduardo and Lucia Buonerba. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2019
