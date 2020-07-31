Antonino (Nino) Ragusa
Antonino (Nino) Angelo Ragusa, age 78, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Laura Chillemi Ragusa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born on October 2, 1941 in Limina, Sicily, Italy, he was a son of the late Filippo and Antonina Saglimbeni Ragusa. Nino was a retired employee of Buswell Manufacturing. A dedicated parishioner of St. Margaret's Shrine, he was a member of the church choir and the St. Padre Pio Society. He also enjoyed gardening, wine and cheese making, and trips to Italy. He will be remembered as a dedicated husband and father who loved his family and socializing with friends. Survivors include his two loving children, Philip Angelo Ragusa of Trumbull and Daniela Antonina Ragusa and husband Lawrence Foster of Bloomfield; sisters, Betty Meriano (Nicholas), and Carmela Alibrandi; a brother Sebastiano Ragusa (Elvira), as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Giuseppe Ragusa and sister Maria Ragusa (Sebastiano). A graveside service will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1059 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. Face masks are required. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
