Antonio Cruz


1938 - 2020
Antonio Cruz Obituary
Antonio D. Cruz, Sr
Oct 14, 1938 - Apr 17, 2020
Antonio D. Cruz, Sr., 82, of Stratford, beloved husband of Rosa (Gomes) Cruz, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford, CT, after a brief illness. He was born October 14, 1938 in Sao Nicolau, Cabo Verde Islands, to the late Maria Delgado and Alvero Joao Cruz. He was a beloved husband, father, friend, and godfather. Known as Tony to his friends and family, he immigrated to Waterbury, CT, in 1958 where he and his wife lived for many years before moving to the town of Terryville, CT. Antonio was a generous and passionate man who enjoyed big cars, black coffee, good food—especially "bacalhao" and "pastel" "rissois" —and good scotch. He enjoyed spending time cracking jokes with his "compade" and "comade" and calling people funny names. He retired from Pratt & Whitney. Antonio was a supporting member of the Cape Verdean Social Club of Waterbury, CT; a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church of Waterbury; a proud volunteer fireman for the town of Terryville; and a 4th Degree Knight of the fraternal Catholic order of the Knights of Columbus, Waterbury chapter. In addition to his wife Rosa, he is survived by a son Antonio Cruz, Jr., three sisters-in-law, godchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, interment will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2020
