Antonio M. DeFreitas

June 17, 1925-June 4, 2019

Antonio M. DeFreitas, age 93, the beloved husband of Maria J. DeFreitas, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Lord Chamberlain, Stratford with his loving family by his side. Born in Madeira, Portugal on June 17, 1925, he was the son of the late Manuel Nunes DeFreitas and Maria Margarida Andrade. Antonio worked as a Machinist for Alloy Engineering Co. for many years.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his daughter, Cecilia M. Coelho and husband Elizeu; his two sons Jose DeFreitas and Marco DeFreitas and wife Penny; his grandchildren, Daniel and wife Ashley, David and Joseph, and one great-grandson, Blake. He is also survived by his brother, Jose Freitas and a sister, Angelia Silva. The family express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Lord Chamberlain for their compassionate care.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home.