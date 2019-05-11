Antonio Esteves do Poco

Antonio Esteves do Poco, age 86, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Rosa Rodrigues Esteves do Poco, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born on May 3, 1933 in Arcos, de Valdevez, Portugal, he was the son of the late Manuel Luis Goncalves and Rosalia Esteves. Antonio came to the United States on April 17, 1970 and settled in Bridgeport, CT and was a retired machine operator for Bridgeport Brass. He was a devoted Jehovah's Witness in Bridgeport. Antonio took great pride in his garden and enjoyed watching soccer, especially his favorite team Sporting CP, but above all he cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy. The values he instilled in them and the love he gave them will always live in their hearts. He will be deeply missed. In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, Rosa, survivors include a loving daughter, Maria do ceu Esteves of Trumbull, two cherished grandchildren, Carlos Esteves and his wife Jenise and Paul Esteves and his wife Cait, three adored great-grandchildren, Tristian, Gianna and Jaxon, a sister of his, Maria do Poco, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Carlos Alberto do Poco Esteves. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3536 Madison Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 –7:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary