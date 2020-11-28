Antonio Salgado Lopes
Antonio Salgado Lopes, age 78, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Maria Borges Lopes, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Sao Joao da Corveira, Valpacos, Portugal, he was a son of the late Alvaro De Sousa Canto and Emilia Da Assuncao Salgado. Salgado came to the United States in April 1969 settling in Bridgeport and was a member of the Laborers Union for over 35 years. He was a longtime member of the Vasco da Gama Club, where he enjoyed watching soccer and socializing with his friends. An avid fisherman, Tony loved being on the water casting his line and waiting for the day's catch; he also enjoyed making his homemade wine and sharing it with his family and friends. But above all he was a true gentleman and family man. He was always there to help a friend. A dedicated husband and father; he loved spending time with his son creating memories to last a lifetime. The unconditional love he gave and the values he taught will always live in their hearts forever. Salgado will be deeply missed by all. In addition to his devoted wife of 51 years, Maria, survivors include his loving and cherished son, Licinio Lopes of Bridgeport, a brother Amandio do Canto and his wife Ondina of Portugal, brother-in-law, Alcino Sampaio of Bridgeport, sisters-in-law, Maria Carvalho of Bridgeport, Maria Borges of Monroe, Toninha Borges of Trumbull, brother-in-law, Duarte Borges and his wife Ana of Bridgeport, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Iolanda Sampaio. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Masks are required and social distancing will be expected as guests walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure everyone has the same opportunity. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, all other services are private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
