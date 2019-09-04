Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Antonio Palhete, age 69, of Shelton, beloved husband of Rosa Jorge Palhete, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 20, 1949 in Ardaos, Boticas, Portugal. Antonio was a veteran of the Portuguese Army having served in Angola, Africa. He spent several years working in Spain and France before immigrating to the United States in 1974. Antonio was a retired employee of 25 years from Bishop Manufacturing/Atrium Window Company as well as installing windows on the weekends. He was incredibly hard working and always found time to maintain his beautiful vegetable garden, raise rabbits and chickens, and hosting his family and friends with his love of grilling. He showed his love through food and giving. In addition to his beloved and committed wife of 51 years, Rosa, survivors include two loving daughters Dr. Ana M. Palhete (John) of Shelton, Mindy Palhete-Fernandes (Luis) of Brookfield, CT and his most cherished and adored grandchildren, Johnny, Joshua, and Quin. He also leaves behind several siblings, nieces, and nephews. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery, Derby. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday (TODAY) from 4-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 5, 2019
