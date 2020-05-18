Antonio StellatoAntonio Stellato, 96, of Shelton, CT, entered into eternal rest peacefully on May 16, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1923, in Bellona, the Province of Caserta, Italy, to the late Pasqua De Felippo and the late Giovanni Stellato.Antonio worked in his family's flour mill, in Italy, until he was drafted into the Italian army during WWII and served on the eastern front. After Italy was liberated by the U.S., he was arrested on base, by the Nazis, and imprisoned in Corfu, Greece, until the war ended.After he returned from the war he married his childhood sweetheart, Angela Russo, of Vitulazio, Italy. They then moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he worked in the ceramic tile trade, and then immigrated to the United States, Yonkers, NY. Antonio worked in construction until his retirement.Other than his family, Antonio's love was music and singing. From serenading Angela under the balcony, at her parents' house in Italy, when they started dating, to weddings, parties, volunteering at nursing homes, or just randomly. He loved to make people happy.Antonio was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Angela. He has three surviving sisters, Angelina Penza, Raffelina Marcone, and Giuseppina Lamberti, and many nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind his daughter, Lina Luciano and husband Joseph, of Trumbull, CT; his son, John Stellato and wife Valerie, of Cape Coral, FL; and Theresa Stellato Balas, of Shelton, CT. Antonio was also a loving Nonno to Joseph Luciano and wife Michelle, Vito Luciano, Anne Marie Martini and husband Mark, Carlo Luciano and wife Kelly, Paul Stellato, Nicole Stellato, Michael McClure, and Angela McClure. He was blessed with being a great-grandfather to Julianna Luciano, Ellie and Steven Luciano, Anthony and Ava Martini, and Isabel and Charlie Luciano.There will be a memorial mass in Antonio's memory some time in the future. His family requests that donations be made, in Antonio's name, directly to Vitas Healthcare, 199 Park Road Extension, Middlebury, CT 06762, or to CT Hospice,100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.