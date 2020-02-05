Home

Antonio Verderame of San Michele, Italy, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020. He was born November 11, 1931 in Serino, Italy. In 1955, he married the late Rosa Rinoceronte. He enjoyed playing his harmonica, gardening and the company of his family. Antonio is survived by his four children, Luigia Nobili, Silvana Ponzio, Valentino Verderame, Giovanni Verderame; along with his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held Sunday, February 9 at 12:15 p.m. located at St. Margaret's Shrine, 2539 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
