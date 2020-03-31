|
|
Arcangelo Valeri
Arcangelo Valeri, age 85, of Shelton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of the late Anna Maria Erodici Valeri. Born on February 16, 1935 in Strangolagalli, Province of Frosinone, Italy, he was a son of the late Andrea and Maria Riole Valeri and was a longtime resident of Shelton. Arcangelo enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening, however, his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family and friends. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his three loving children, Andrew Valeri and his wife Kelly of Shelton, Robert Valeri of Bridgeport and Joanne Montanaro and her husband Gino of Shelton, seven cherished grandchildren, Mia, Andrew (Jessica), Robert, Andre, Gino, Melissa (Jeanne), and Lana, his eight great grandchildren, Grace, Alex, Mason, Gianna, Alivia, Lia, Ava, and Luca, his brothers, Rocco Valeri and his wife Candy and Albino Valeri, his sister MaryAnn Burger, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Asunda Felicissimo and his sister-in-law, Claire Valeri.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2020