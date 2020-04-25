|
Arthur J. Andrews Sr.
Arthur J. Andrews Sr., 83, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born on March 11, 1937 he grew up in Pine Rock Park, Shelton, CT. He was the son of the late Arthur Henry Andrews and Evelyn (Cook) Andrews. Nicknamed Butch and 1 of 12 children he was predeceased by his beloved sisters Dot, Lil, and Bobbie and his beloved brothers Harold, Cliff, and Leigh. Butch is survived by his twin brother Charles, and his sisters Nancy, Jean, Diane and Hazel. He is survived by his sons Art Jr. and Christopher and his daughters, Doreen, Debbie and Dana. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and preceded in death by 1 grandson. In addition, he leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson as well as many nephews and nieces.
A private service will take place at Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford, CT. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020