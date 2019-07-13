Arlene Evelyn Bartine

Arlene Evelyn Anderson Bartine, age 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A daughter of John and Beatrice (Sherwood) Anderson, she was born on June 12, 1926 in Dade County, FL. She was predeceased by her loving husband Oliver Bartine.

Arlene enjoyed music and was a member of the Wednesday Afternoon Music Club. She was also a member of the Mary Silliman Chapter of D.A.R., the Fayerweather Yacht Club, and a longtime member of United Church of Christ in Bridgeport.

She enjoyed her life's career as a purchasing agent and also enjoyed traveling with dear friends and family.

In addition to her husband, Arlene was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Anderson and sister, Lois Cannon. She is survived by her brother, A. Robert Anderson, sisters Fay Tomlinson and Judy Jordan, several nieces and nephews and three stepchildren.

Many thanks to all who cared for her and made her last days comfortable and pleasant.

All services will be held privately.