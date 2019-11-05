|
|
Arlene Durost-DelBene
Arlene Durost-DelBene died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Conway Medical Center in Conway, SC. She was born in Caribou, ME to the late Walter and Madeline Durost. She was married to her late husband, Anthony Patrick DelBene for 45 years.
Arlene was a Sunday school teacher and loved going to church. She enjoyed traveling and cooking and would pass down her traditional Italian recipes. Above all she was a devoted mother and loved shopping for her children and grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by her children, Patricia DelBene, Christine O'Neil and husband Robert, Anthony DelBene and wife Pamela, Carolyn DelBene Malick and husband Joseph, Susan DelBene, Diane DelBene, and Alexandria DelBene; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Nancy. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Anthony Thomas DelBene, and her siblings Phylis, Priscilla, and James.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Interment in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton will follow. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Those who so desire may make contributions to the Anthony Thomas DelBene Scholarship Fund, C/O Allison DelBene. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2019