Arlene H. Marcucio
Arlene H. Marcucio, 81, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday December 15, 2019, at Griffin Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph S. Marcucio. Mrs. Marcucio was born in Seymour on March 24, 1938, daughter of the late John J. Mitchell Sr. and Bertha Demerski Mitchell. A resident of Derby for most of her life, she was employed as a supervisor at the former Lifetouch, Inc. in Derby for twenty-five years, until her retirement. Arlene enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, visiting the casino and entertaining family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving daughters, Leslie Yuzwak (Walter) of Seymour and Linda Narowski (Mark) of Oxford, granddaughters, Monique Yuzwak of Seymour, Rachel Narowski of Los Angeles, CA and Meredith Narowski of Oxford, a brother, Robert Mitchell of FL, a sister, Janet Petrillo (John) of Shelton, sister-in-law, Joan DeMaio (James) of Orange and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, John Mitchell Jr. and Ronald Mitchell Sr. and a sister, June Matricaria. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday, her funeral will commence at 10:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Jude Church in Derby. Entombment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Mausoleum in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019