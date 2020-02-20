Connecticut Post Obituaries
Arlene "Rita" Scharfstein, age 91, of Woodbridge, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Rita was born in Syracuse, NY, daughter of the late Meyer and Sarah Flesher. She worked for many years operating the family business with her late husband Martin. Known affectionately as "Rita" and "Gram" by friends and family, she will be missed, and was loved by all who knew her. Rita, along with husband Marty, provided a warm and loving home for several generations of immediate and extended family....raising their sons during their youth and their grandchild Michael in their golden years. All who knew Rita enjoyed her sense of humor, her energy and spirit. Rita is survived by her beloved son, Larry Scharfstein of Alpharetta, GA., cherished grandchildren, Michael, David and Timothy Scharfstein, great grandchildren, Ava, Grayson, Payton, Bella, Darcy and Timothy Scharfstein Jr. In addition to her late husband, she was predeceased by her son Alan, and brothers David and Bertrum Flesher. A Funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Road in Fairfield, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2020
