Services Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home 2611 Main Street Stratford , CT 06615 (203) 375-0798 For more information about Arlene Twiss Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home 2611 Main Street Stratford , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Holy Name of Jesus Church Resources More Obituaries for Arlene Twiss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arlene Twiss

1937 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Arlene Mary Scalzi Twiss

Arlene Mary Scalzi Twiss, on July 9, 2019, God sent to Stratford, CT, one of his angels to bring back home to him, after 82 years, Arlene Mary Scalzi Twiss. Affectionately known to family and friends as "Auntie Ar, "Ars" or "Red", she began her life of many heavenly blessings on March 15, 1937. She joins her deceased and devoted husband of 42 years Frank H. Twiss and finally reunites with her precious infant daughter Mary whom she never knew or held as Mary died very shortly after birth om New Year's Day 1966.

Arlene was born and raised in Bridgeport, CT and graduated magna cum laude from Warren Harding High School in 1955. She began her secretarial career at Sikorsky Aircraft and after 4 years, moved on to Avco/Textron Lycoming Division in Stratford, CT where she spent 36 successful years in various secretarial, administrative and human resources positions. The most noteworthy and fulfilling assignment for her was that of Executive Assistant to the President of Textron Lycoming which position she held for 12 years.

After 40 years of employment, Arlene retired in 1995 and together with her husband her beloved and cherished husband Frank, they shared the sweetness and rewards of retirement. Whether they were travelling, gardening, playing cards, socializing with family and friends, or trying their luck at a casino, they enjoyed their activity and each other. One rarely saw one without the other close by.

A very special achievement for Arlene was when she wrote and self-published a children's book, "Melanie's Lesson". She called it "her labor of love—her dream come true". She donated with pride and all proceeds form her book to the Holy Name of Jesus Parish Resource Center.

As a "Cradle Catholic," Arlene embraced her religion and association with her church and her "church buddies." She was a devoted parishioner and communicant at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Stratford, during which her ministries included that of a Lector and also an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Communion. Thru the years, she also served terms on the Parish Advisory Council and was a member of the Finance Committee; as well as Catechist in the Religious Education Program and a volunteer at the Parish Office.

Although she never had children of her own, God fulfilled her longing by blessing her with many darling and precious nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephew with whom she shared a mutual love and close relationship. Among them, and with whom she had daily contact; who provided her with care and support; and who were always there for her are Christine and Gary Hare (Melanie and Matthew); Jill and John Cullen (Emily, Kathryn and Lauren); Nicholas and Chantel DiPronio (Mia and Marissa); as well as Nancy and Ed Comboni. Along with her other loving nieces and nephews, the children of close friends also called her "aunt" and she felt a great deal of pride as a result of the love and respect shown her by them.

Arlene also leaves several cousins; especially her cousin, Sandra Miller who "grew up" with Arlene on Hallett Street and with whom she maintained a close, "sister" relationship through the years; as well as a host of close, true and loyal friends and neighbors, too numerous to name.

In addition to her beloved and devoted husband Frank and infant daughter Mary, Arlene is also predeceased by her adored parents, Gizella (Kollar) and Casper F. Scalzi; her very dear sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Frank DiPronio Jr., her loving brother Casper A. Scalzi, mother in-law and father in-law, Stella (Briggs) and Morton Twiss; sister-in-law, Jean Twiss Curnow and brother in-law Eugene, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Stella and Michael Viselli, sister in-law and brother-in-law Loretta and Peter Lewkowicz; and many other family members and friends.

Because of Arlene's strong belief in the power of prayer, the family requests masses be said in her memory and that you individually pray for the repose of her soul, and for peace, joy, and a glorious reunion with loved ones in her eternal home. Donations in her memory may also be made to the Holy Name of Jesus Church, Building Maintenance Fund, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford, CT 06614.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church with Monsignor Cuneo officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. For online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries