Arlene V. Kendzierski
Arlene Virginia Sherman Kendzierski, age 86 of Saint Augustine, FL, formerly of Orange and Milford, CT passed away peacefully with her loving daughter, son-in-law, and grand dog by her side on March 29th, 2020.
Arlene was the beloved wife for 55 years to the late Alfred J. Kendzierski. She was born in Tarrytown, NY on October 19th, 1933 the daughter of the late George and Rose Sherman. Arlene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mema, and great-mema always putting her family first. She retired from the Amity School System in Woodbridge, CT. She was an active member of the Milford Senior Center where she had many special friends.
Survivors include son, James A. Kendzierski and companion Jill of Ohio, daughter Cathryn M. Worroll and her husband Ted of Saint Augustine, FL, daughter-in-law Christine Kendzierski of Milford, CT. She also leaves three grandchildren, Brandon R. and wife Marissa, Joseph G. and fiancée Cara, and Caitlyn R. Kendzierski along with a great-grandson, Hunter J. Kendzierski, and another on the way. In addition, Arlene had a special "pal" and canine granddaughter Stella Grace as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Arlene is pre-deceased by her loving husband Alfred J. Kendzierski and son Gary J. Kendzierski.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and will be announced.
She will be interred privately next to her husband at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020