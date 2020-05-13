Arline Foster
1925 - 2020
Arline T. Foster
Oct 22, 1925 - May 11, 2020
Arline T. Foster, age 94, of Shelton, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Miss Foster, the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Shortell) Foster, was born on October 22, 1925 in Bridgeport, CT. She grew up in Bridgeport before moving to Stratford. Arline settled in Shelton seven years ago. Arline was a 1946 graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing where she also worked for many years. She then worked for Dr. Kochan DDS for many years. She worked for the City of Bridgeport as a Public Health Nurse until her retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish and volunteered as the Parish Nurse for over 20 years. Arline belonged to the Marian Guild and was a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She loved travelling along with sewing, crocheting and knitting. More recently, her spare-time was spent participating in bingo, mahjongg and doing jig saw puzzles. Arline is survived by her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her five brothers, Harold, John, James, Raymond and Robert Foster and her four sisters, Grace Kearney, Bernice Kelly, Lorraine Foster and Doris Bisch. Due to the current health concerns, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to one's charity of choice be made in Arline's memory. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.
