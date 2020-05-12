Armelio Leonel Collazo

Armelio Leonel Collazo born in Baire, Cuba, and a longtime resident of Bridgeport, CT passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Armelio known to all as "Leonel" lived in Bridgeport for almost 70 years.

In 1957 he married the love of his life Petra Rivera Collazo from Ponce, Puerto Rico.

They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on May 18.

He is survived by his wife Petra Rivera Collazo of Bpt., daughter Miriam Tera Zarou and son-in-law Ronnie Zarou of Sterling, VA and son Leonel A Collazo of Doral, Florida.

Sisters: Nelda Arias of Bpt., Josefa Boada of FL, brothers Calixto Collazo of FL and Mario Collazo of Cuba and many nieces and nephews.

He was employed for 30 years and retired from the American Chain Cable Co. in Bpt. Following retirement he worked as a Deputy Sheriff in the Bridgeport Court House for another 10 years.

He was a member of the Cuban Lyceum "Cuban Club" since 1954 and at one time served as President. He was instrumental in the relocation of the Cuban Lyceum to its current location in Black Rock, Bridgeport where he served as Alderman of the 130th district from 1971 to 1975 under Nicolas Panuzio. One of the highlights of his political career was campaigning for Nicolas Panuzio in 1971 which resulted in the closest election ever in the city of Bridgeport for the newly elected Mayor Panuzio by 9 votes! He was also the first Cuban born elected to a political office in Bridgeport.

In his early years he was co-owner of the Bayamon Club on State St. and organized many dances and brought bands and artists like, El Gran Combo, Tito Puente and Johnny Pacheco to name a few to perform at his club and also at the original Pleasure Beach Ballroom. He often would invite the artists back to his home after playing into the early morning and cook them breakfast!

He also served as a member of the Bridgeport Board of Education.

His many passions included cooking and music. He was an excellent cook and well known for his Paella dishes. It was a requested dish at many family gatherings. He loved playing his old Cuban records that he brought over with him from Cuba.

His other passion was the St Louis Cardinals. As a boy, in Baire Cuba, he would listen on his radio to station KMOX in St Louis Missouri which broadcasted the sounds of Stan "the Man" Musial and his beloved Cardinals. Another of his baseball heroes were Mike Gonzales, a Cuban born ball player who played and later coached the Cardinals for many years, and Lou Brock. He enjoyed attending Cards spring training in Jupiter, FL when he visited his son each year.

He was an easy going fun loving man who was always ready to help his family, friends and community.

He loved dancing with his wife on Friday nights in their home to the old Cuban records (to the sounds of Celia Cruz, Benny More and Monquito) and having his children nearby and also his beloved dog Bootsie who lived 20 years thanks to his excellent cooking!

Both his family and his wife's family were very much intertwined and he will be missed by many nieces and nephews on both sides. He was affectionately know as "Uncle Boss" by many of his nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered also for his many funny sayings. The two that stand out the most were, " Thank you very large" and if you did or said something silly he would say "You must be from Camuey."

He was predeceased by his mother, Teresa Perez and father Xavier Collazo of Cuba and brother Raul Collazo.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



