Arnold D. Pearlstone, MD
Arnold David Pearlstone, MD of Westport, passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his four children, their spouses and his eleven grandchildren. Dr. Pearlstone was a devoted husband, loving father, treasured grandfather, loyal friend, and compassionate physician.
The son of the late William and Rose Pearlstone of Jackson Heights, New York, he attended Syracuse University where he graduated magna cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He then attended SUNY Syracuse School of Medicine and trained in Ophthalmology at the famed New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Marion Bradshaw. Dr. Pearlstone served as a Medical Officer in the United States Navy in the early 60's then settled in Fairfield County in 1963, where he successfully practiced for 60 years and where they raised their four children.
Dr. Pearlstone was an inveterate professional and a physician who stood out for his dedication and compassion. He was treasured by his patients and respected by his colleagues, having been elected to numerous boards, committees and management positions that have guided the medical care in Fairfield County for over 50 years.
He enjoyed golf, travel and music, but his passion lay in two things: his family and his philanthropy. He and his late wife gave tirelessly of themselves, volunteering and supporting many varied causes. In the mid 1980's, they began travelling to rural Jamaica to deliver eye care to those who had access to none. They launched a foundation, Eye Care for the Underprivileged, and donated resources and their time for over twenty years. Upon his retirement at eighty years old and up until early March, Dr. Pearlstone continued to give back, volunteering weekly at all four AmeriCares clinics in Fairfield County.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Diane Pearlstone Finkelstein. Dr. Pearlstone is survived by his children, Nancy Pearlstone Anderson of Maitland, FL, David Bradshaw Pearlstone of Monroe, Leslie Pearlstone Shain of Wilton and Martha Pearlstone Borrero of Wilton; 11 treasured grandchildren; 12 beloved nieces and nephews and one great granddaughter.
Dr. Pearlstone will be entombed next to his wife in Oak Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, in a private, family ceremony. The family will be receiving anyone wishing to extend condolences in person, on Tuesday, May 26 from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. at The Pearl in Westport. Due to Covid-19, however, all visitors must drive through in their cars and may stop briefly to sign a guestbook.
Contributions in Dr. Pearlstone's memory may be sent to AmeriCares Free Clinics, 88 Hamilton Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 or via www.americaresfreeclinics.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.