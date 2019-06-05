Arnold J. Jones Sr.

07/22/1941-06/04/2019

Arnold (Arnie) Joseph Jones Sr., age 77, of Shelton the beloved husband of the late Mary Anne (Fitzpatrick) Jones of 48 years, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on July 22, 1941, he was the son of the late Daniel and Anna (Buano) Jones. He was a lifelong resident of Trumbull until moving to Shelton three years ago. He attended Maplewood Elementary School where he met his wife. He graduated for Central High School. He was the President of Arnie's Heating and A/C, Inc., Arnie's Carting, Inc. and Arnie's Gourmet Italian Deli. He was currently the President of A & B Mechanical LLC. He was an avid golfer, and he loved spending time on the golf course with his friends. He loved sports and coaching his sons' sports teams. He enjoyed laughter and comedy, laughter and working. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son, Arnold Joseph Jones Jr., and his wife Jaimee (Cronk) Jones of Shelton, his daughter, Deborah (Jones) Klittnick and her husband Geoffrey Klittnick of Monroe, his sister, Barbara (Jones) Piccolo of Stratford and his sister-in-law, Alice (Fitzpatrick) Stirbis of Seymour, his six grandchildren; Kalya Jones of Shelton, Benjamin, Alexander, Dominic, Salvatore and Angelica Klittnick of Monroe, his nieces and nephew; Suzanne (Stirbis) Rafferty and her husband James Rafferty of Seymour, and Jennifer (Piccolo) Caruso and her husband Cliff Caruso of Shelton, and Brian Stirbis and his wife Diana Ruemmele of Stratford and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel Thomas Jones of Trumbull and his sister, Mary Ann (Jones) Dubuc of Stratford, and brother-in-law, Robert Stirbis of Trumbull.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Published in Connecticut Post on June 5, 2019