Arnold Oden, Sr.

August 1, 1941 - September 28, 2020. Arnold Oden, Sr., 79, of Bridgeport, CT entered eternal rest Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the comfort of his home. The homegoing service will be on Saturday, October 3 at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bridgeport, CT. Wake at 10:00 a.m. and service will be at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be Monday, October 5 at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT.



