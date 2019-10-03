|
|
Arnold William Pedersen
Pedersen, Arnold William, age 75, of Coeur d'Alene, ID (formerly of Trumbull, Connecticut) passed away peacefully September 25, 2019 in the home of his elder son, Darren, in San Diego, CA after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Arnold taught school in the Bridgeport School System for 7 years and was hired at Gypsum Specialists in Newtown, CT where he managed three supply yards for 22 years. He retired in 2003 and later moved to San Diego in 2005 to be with his two sons and their families. In 2007, the move was made to Coeur D'Alene, Idaho with his younger son Derek and family where he lived for 12 years. He graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, CT in 1961 and was awarded a full athletic scholarship for football to the University of Tennessee where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1965 and also a Masters of Science Degree in 1966. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Pedersen, mother Grace Pedersen, and brother Norman Pedersen. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Maynard Pedersen, son Darren and wife Alisa of San Diego; son Derek and wife Kristen; granddaughter Sage and grandson Sawyer of Coeur d'Alene, ID; nephew Mark Pedersen of Mount Snow, VT; niece Seri Pasmeg of Fairfield, CT; and James Pedersen of Mount Snow, VT. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer and Community Charities, P.O. 1274, Coeur D'Alene, ID 83816 where Linda is an active volunteer or www.agiftkeepsgiving.com a branch of Interim HealthCare The Gift of Hospice in San Diego who walked with us throughout Arnold's end of life journey. Contact Linda at [email protected]
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 4, 2019