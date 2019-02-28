Arssie Fleming

Mrs. Arssie Fleming entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Hattie Red Oakes of Bassett, Virginia. Arssie was born on November 1, 1927 in Bassett and later relocated to Bridgeport, CT in 1959. She was employed by General Electric. Arssie met and married the Late James C. Mullins. Later she met and married the late Alvin Fleming. Arssie is predeceased by her daughter Norma Mullins Langston; one sister, and seven brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, James C. Mullins, Jr., and Glenn Fleming; one daughter Vanessa Fleming; four grandchildren; Denay, Deidra, and Wayne of Bridgeport and Alex (Eva) of Birmingham, AL; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Luke's Free Will Baptist Church, 1365 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport.

Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2019