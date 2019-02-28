Connecticut Post Obituaries
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Free Will Baptist Church
1365 Stratford Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Free Will Baptist Church
1365 Stratford Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lakeview Cemetery
885 Boston Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
Arssie Fleming
1927 - 2019
Arssie Fleming Obituary
Arssie Fleming
Mrs. Arssie Fleming entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Hattie Red Oakes of Bassett, Virginia. Arssie was born on November 1, 1927 in Bassett and later relocated to Bridgeport, CT in 1959. She was employed by General Electric. Arssie met and married the Late James C. Mullins. Later she met and married the late Alvin Fleming. Arssie is predeceased by her daughter Norma Mullins Langston; one sister, and seven brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, James C. Mullins, Jr., and Glenn Fleming; one daughter Vanessa Fleming; four grandchildren; Denay, Deidra, and Wayne of Bridgeport and Alex (Eva) of Birmingham, AL; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Luke's Free Will Baptist Church, 1365 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport.
Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2019
