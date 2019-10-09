Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Shelton, CT
Art Newberg Jr.
Art Newberg Jr. passed away on Sept. 26. He is survived by his wife Elaine of 58 years, beloved children Cindy (Sal) Iorfino, Roe (Tom) Misencik, Kitty Newberg, grandchildren Dani, Katie Iorfino, Nicole, Tommy, Leann Misencik, Arthur IV, Cody and Bryan Newberg. Art was the owner of the Jack Stock Studio until his retirement, a member of the Coast Guard Auxilary Flotilla 73.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church Shelton on Oct. 13 @ 2:00 p.m.
188 Rocky Rest Road Shelton
Donations can be made in Art's memory to the First UM Church of Shelton or to the Milford Flotilla 73 Inc; P.O. Box 1, Milford, CT 06460
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 11, 2019
