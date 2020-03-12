|
|
Arthur Beardsley, III
Arthur Eugene Beardsley, III of Rockingham, NM passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC at the age of 83. He was born on June 8, 1936 in Derby, CT, son of the late Arthur Eugene Beardsley, II and Olive Ellison Beardsley. He was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Eugene "Dooley" Beardsley, IV and ex-wife Maureen Patricia Beardsley.
Art proudly served in the US Air Force and was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 147. He was an active member of the Pee Dee United Methodist Church. He had many hobbies including wood working, cooking, hunting and fishing, traveling, and volunteering in the community.
Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Pee Dee United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Brian Perry officiating and with military honors. Prior to the service the family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the church and other times in their home at 106 McNeill Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379.
Surviving Art is his wife of 20 years, Ina Beardsley; his four children, Jesse Beardsley of Everett, WA, Lori Bowers and husband, John, of Rio Rancho, NM, Kim Lindley and husband, Mike, of Silver City, NM, and Adam Beardsley of Stanwood WA. He also leaves his sister, Olive "Honey" Squinobal of Shelton, CT, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pee Dee United Methodist Church, PO Box 309, Rockingham, NC 28380.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020