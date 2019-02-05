Arthur R. Belanger

Arthur R. Belanger, longtime Monroe resident, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2019. He was 90 years old.

Arthur, the youngest of nine children, was born in Berlin, NH to Pierre and Maria Belanger. He enjoyed winter sports in the White Mountains of New Hampshire where he enjoyed skiing, ice skating and ice fishing. Art worked as a welder on Liberty Ships during World War II, and worked at Statler Hilton Hotel in Boston until receiving his draft notice for the Korean War, putting a career as a skater in the Ice Capades on hold. Upon discharge, he joined his brothers, Joseph and Leo, in the roofing business and began his own construction company in 1959. He was an active member of St. Stephen and St. Jude Parishes, served as a committee member of Boy Scout Troop 62 of Stepney, a member of the American Legion Post and the American Volksmarch Association.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine, of 63 years, sons Denis and Arthur (Lisa), grandchildren Kristen, Johnathan, Ryan and Karl, great-grandchildren Autumn and Connor, extended family Kimberly DeBenedetto (Mark), Nicholas, Derek, as well as many nieces and nephews. Arthur was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey.

Friends are invited to calling hours Wednesday, February 6, 3-7 p.m. at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Thursday, February 7, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Parish, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Burial to immediately follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary