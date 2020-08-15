1/1
Arthur Dritenbas
1928 - 2020
Arthur C. Dritenbas
Arthur C. Dritenbas, 91,
Shelton - formerly Stratford, beloved husband of Dorothy Pruzinsky Dritenbas, passed March 24, 2020. Born Oct. 20, 1928, he was the son of the late Arthur and Martha Shallbruch Dritenbas. In addition to his wife of over 70 years, he is survived by 2 of his 5 children: Karen (Scott) Essig and Anne Tomatore; 3 Grandchildren: David (Jenn) Essig, Diana (Greg) Jonason, James M.(Erica) Tomatore; 5 Great-Grandchildren: Audrey and William Essig, Logan and Ella Jonason, Zoey Tomatore. He is pre-deceased by sons Mark and Arthur "Butch", daughter Susan, and sister Gladys Dritenbas.
A life-long resident of Stratford, Arthur was very civically active and dedicated over 50 years of volunteer service to the Town, including as a member of the Civil Defense and Auxiliary Police; multiple terms as 9th District Councilman, plus Chairman; as well as numerous Committees, Boards and Commissions. He was instrumental in establishing the Waterfront Authority Commission. He also served on many County, State and Regional Committees.
After high school he joined his father in the family's mason/construction business and is very well known for his many custom-built homes and commercial buildings throughout the area. He was a master builder and mason.
Arthur was a life member of the Pootatuck Yacht Club and served in many officership positions including Commodore. He loved to fish and was on his boat whenever possible.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Arthur's life on Sat. Aug 22 at 10:30am.at St. Jude Church in Monroe. To leave a condolence or tribute message, please visit www.luddyandpetersonfh.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
