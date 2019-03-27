Arthur Dudley Sullivan

Sullivan, Arthur Dudley, aged 64, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a two year battle against lung cancer. Born on September 13, 1954 to the late John and Eileen Sullivan, Artie was proud to have been born, raised, and lived nearly his entire life in Fairfield. Growing up, Artie enjoyed playing sports of all kinds, and later in life came to enjoy nothing more than a good game of Bocci. A lover of Civil War History, building airplane models, and a well-cooked, piece of rare beef, Artie appreciated life's simple pleasures. Artie was predeceased by his parents John and Eileen, and is survived by his six siblings: John (Michele) Sullivan, Gail (Bill) Huff, Danny Sullivan, David (Cathy) Sullivan, James (Heather) Sullivan, and Carol Sullivan, as well as several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Artie's family would like to thank the excellent doctors and nurses at Smilow Cancer Center, especially Dr. Fischbach, who cared for Artie during his illness. Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service on Friday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford, CT. Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary