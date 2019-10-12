|
|
Arthur J. Corcoran
ARTHUR J. CORCORAN , JR., age 77, of Fairfield, passed away on October 10, 2019.
For Art Corcoran, it was a simple equation: family equals everything. Family was Art's proudest accomplishment, his biggest passion, his greatest joy. He was a loving and inseparable partner to Mary Ann, his wife and best friend of more than 55 years; a devoted father and father-in-law to Chris (Mary), Ken (Alicia) and Kyle (Andrea); an adoring grandfather to Jack, Matthew, Elle, Kayla, MacKenzie, Megan and James, a close brother to Barbara, Jan and Marlayne; and a much admired uncle, cousin and friend. He had an open admission policy. Knowing him made you part of his family.
Art was an anchored presence in an uncertain world—a reassuring voice of reason. A gentleman. A genuinely good guy. His sense of humor ran deep—both in the giving and taking. His laughter was contagious and generous; and his twinkling eyes vividly previewed his delight.
Besides his achievements as a family man, Art was a master electrician and longtime owner of Corcoran Electric. He served in the Army Reserve for six years. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, praying for the Pittsburgh Steelers and serving as an usher and all-around volunteer at St. Emery's RC Church in Fairfield.
In his own unassuming way, Art Corcoran made life happier, brighter and much more loving for those fortunate and blessed to be around him. Our world is emptier without him, but our hearts and minds are filled with the wonderful memories he created. He will always be celebrated by his family and friends.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 15, at 4 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Emery's RC Church. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.parkinson.org and Donate3Cancer.org. His family thanks the St. Vincent's Medical & Infusion Centers for their compassion and professionalism in Art's care and support. For travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019