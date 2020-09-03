Arthur J. Meyer Sr.
Arthur J. Meyer Sr., 74, of New Holland PA, formerly of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late, Arthur W. & Concetta (Dimeo) Meyer.
Big Art and his Father owned A&A Arco for several years before working for the Southern Connecticut Gas company.
He enjoyed restoring Hot rods (55 Chevys) and muscle cars and going to car cruise with his sons, grandchildren and many friends. After moving to Pennsylvania, he was especially happy to find Maple Grove Speedway, where he would frequently go to watch the cars race. He made certain to pass down his love and appreciation of cars to his sons.
He will be sorely missed by his sons, Arthur J. Meyer Jr., husband of Esther, of Connecticut, Albert J. Meyer of Florida and Stephen L. Meyer, husband of Abby, of PA; grandchildren, Arthur J. Meyer lll ; Nicole C. Meyer and Devin Meyer; his great-granddaughter Autumn, who was the apple of his eye and his former wife and very close friend, Sandra L. Meyer. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins. He will also be missed by his nephew Brian Brunori. He was preceded in passing by his parents, a sister, Diane Meyer and his niece Marissa.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Park Cemetery in Bridgeport, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
