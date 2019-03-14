Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Jude Church
707 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT
Arthur Zareh Luledjian
Arthur Z. Luledjian, 94 years old, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the West Haven V.A. Hospital. He was a proud WWII Army Veteran and a member of the Monroe Community since 1942. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe. A visitation will take place from 8:00-9:00 a.m., March 16 at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe. Interment will be at Walker's Farm Cemetery in Monroe. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 14, 2019
