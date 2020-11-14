Arthur M. Manento
Arthur M. Manento, age 86, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Deanne Marie Belletto Manento, passed away at home on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA on July 6, 1934, he was a son the late Robert and Rose Salamida Manento. A U.S. Army veteran, he was a retired employee of Bozzoto's Inc. Along with his wife they operated the Red Apple and Baskets by Dee in Bridgeport from 1995 – 2003. He was a member of the Mama Association, and the Roma Club. Art enjoyed his Thursday night poker game with the guys, was an avid New York Yankee fan and loved music by Frank Sinatra. But above all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. He loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed. In addition to his wife Deanne, he was predeceased by his son, Gregory Manento and brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Rose Manento. Survivors include a daughter, Rosemarie Belanger and her husband Robert of Plantsville, four grandchildren, Corey, Kevin, Kayla and Rachel, a great granddaughter, Everest, two brothers-in-law, Frank and Anthony Silva, and a sister-in-law, Rose Rosa and her husband Eli all of Bridgeport, as well as nieces and nephews, and many friends. Tha family would like to thank Season Hospice for the professional care given to Athur, especially, Casen and Taryn Thomas, Mary Radatovich, Donna Kelly and Kim Wadhams. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, there will be no calling hours and burial took place in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Those desiring may make memorial contribution to Seasons Hospice at www.seasonsfoundation.org/donate
