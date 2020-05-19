Arthur Niedzielski
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur J. Niedzielski
Arthur (Art) John Niedzielski, 88, of Newtown passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. Born on May 16, 1931 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of Helen (Wojsnarowicz Bugno) and Albert (Wojciech) Niedzielski. He is survived by his loving daughters: Linda Cohen (and husband Rob) of Poughquag, NY and Sandra Mathew (and husband Michael) of New Milford; three grandchildren: Catelyn Cohen (and husband John Pratt) of Carbondale, CO, Megan Cohen of Port Jervis, NY, and Bryce Mathew of New Milford, his sister Jeanne Raynock, of Moosic, PA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Lenore (Lee), 6 brothers, and 4 sisters. A private burial service at graveside will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Art's church, which he dearly loved. St. Joseph's of Stratford National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Rd., Stratford, CT 06615.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved