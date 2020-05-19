Arthur J. NiedzielskiArthur (Art) John Niedzielski, 88, of Newtown passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. Born on May 16, 1931 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of Helen (Wojsnarowicz Bugno) and Albert (Wojciech) Niedzielski. He is survived by his loving daughters: Linda Cohen (and husband Rob) of Poughquag, NY and Sandra Mathew (and husband Michael) of New Milford; three grandchildren: Catelyn Cohen (and husband John Pratt) of Carbondale, CO, Megan Cohen of Port Jervis, NY, and Bryce Mathew of New Milford, his sister Jeanne Raynock, of Moosic, PA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Lenore (Lee), 6 brothers, and 4 sisters. A private burial service at graveside will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Art's church, which he dearly loved. St. Joseph's of Stratford National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Rd., Stratford, CT 06615.