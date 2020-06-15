Arthur Nishball

Arthur NishballArthur P. Nishball, age 91 of Woodbridge, CT, passed away on June 13, 2020. Arthur was born in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Harold R. Nishball and Esther Lessler Nishball. He was predeceased by his brother Jerome Nishball of California.Art graduated from Bassick High School and the New York State College of Forestry at Syracuse. He joined the US Army, attained the rank of sergeant and served proudly from 1950-1952.Art worked alongside his father at Harold Building Material Company in Bridgeport, later in Fairfield and remained there until he retired. He was greatly respected by his employees and customers. He was an avid tennis and bridge player and in his retirement volunteered at the VA Hospital in West Haven. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family.Arthur is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ann Nishball. He leaves his devoted children Nancy Nishball of Hamden and Judy and Scott Israel of Orange and many nieces and nephews.Services and Shiva will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of your choice.