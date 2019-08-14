|
|
Arthur W. Vietze, Jr.
Arthur William Vietze, Jr., age 87, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at his home in Stratford, CT. Arthur, beloved husband of Carmella (Antognetti ) Vietze, was born on September 22, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, New York. He was the oldest son of the late Arthur William Vietze Sr. and Evelyn Butler Vietze, father of William Vietze of Oxford, CT (Kristen) Robert Vietze of Woodbridge, CT and Heidi Vietze of Morrisville, VT (Alvan Carr), and grandfather of Andrew Vietze, Jenna Vietze, Kayla Carr and Max Carr. He was predeceased by his younger brother, David Butler Vietze. Arthur graduated from Norwood High School, Norwood, Massachusetts in 1949, New Hampton Preparatory School, New Hampton, NH in 1950 and Brown University in 1954, where he was co captain of the hockey team. He served in the United States Armed Forces in the US Army Signal Corps from 1954 to 1957 and was stationed in Asmara, Eritrea Ethiopia, Africa and was honorably discharged in 1957. Upon leaving the army, he was employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in Philadelphia, PA, where his sales territory was southwestern Connecticut. He left Liberty Mutual and was hired by Rite Box, a corrugated sheet plant in Hamden, CT. It was there that he met Rudolf Niedermeier who was Plant Manager at the time. In 1969, they started Valley Container, Inc. in Bridgeport, CT. It was a successful partnership based on mutual respect for each other's strengths, Rudy's in management and production and Arthur's in sales. In 1973, Arthur and Rudy together with Richard Jackson of Wallingford, CT started Fluted Partition, Inc. in Bridgeport CT and in 1996 they started Honey Cell, Inc. in Shelton, Connecticut and Ohio. For many years, with his family, Arthur enjoyed camping and hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and skiing in Vermont and Colorado. With his wife, they had the opportunity to travel to numerous countries. Arthur was a golfer and a charter member of Brownson Country Club from 1959 to 1974, where he was golf champion in 1960. He later took up tennis, which he enjoyed playing with friends for many years. He was most recently a member of Race Brook Country Club in Orange, CT. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fran and Edison from Vitas and Stacy, for the wonderful care they gave to Arthur while he was ill.
Friends may greet the family on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A celebration of Arthur's life will take place at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas, 628 Hebron Ave., Suite 300, Glastonbury, CT 06603 or please perform an act of kindness. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019