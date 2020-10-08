Arthur W. Heyse
Arthur W. Heyse, of Point of Rocks, MD, age 91, longtime resident of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully October 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born May 3, 1929 in Bridgeport, Arthur attended Harding High School. Shortly thereafter he met the love of his life, Angela Alicandro, with whom he shared 62 happy years of marriage. Together they shared many adventures, were often seen on the golf course together, and eventually split time between Shelton and St. Petersburg, FL. When Angela became ill with Parkinson's disease, Arthur was her tireless caretaker, doing the heavy lifting, washing, and feeding-tube work even though his own body suffered from arthritis. When Angela passed in 2011, Arthur moved to Maryland to stay with his daughter Pamela and her husband Tom Wellock. He spent many happy and independent years attending local baseball games and enjoying his own man cave. Arthur was very proud of his first career as a machinist for Sikorsky Aircraft where he rose to the level of lead man in machine repair. In the mid-1960s, he took a gamble and joined with Angela, already in the real estate field, and formed Heyse Real Estate, a very successful business in Huntington Center for many years. Arthur was a self-made man who could do any trade, knowing how to build a home from the ground up. All his skills were self-taught. His real estate skills were of the hands-on variety. He was truly a family man, devoted to his wife and children. He took special delight in bestowing attention on children, who, in turn, loved him. His family affectionately called him "King Arthur" and with good reason. His likes will not be seen again. His smile, warm affectionate sense of humor, and fatherly advice will be sorely missed by his daughter Pamela, husband Tom, their children Tom Jr. and Angela, daughter Karen Cole, her husband Joe, daughters Kendyl and Haleigh Cole (husband Joseph), his namesake great-grandson little Arthur, son Craig, wife July, and their children Glenn and Sheryl (Husband Ian Roberts).
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Lawn Cemetery, 24 Lane Street, Shelton, CT. Due to the current pandemic, all other services will be held privately for the immediate family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www. abriola.com
