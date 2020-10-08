1/1
Arthur W. Heyse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur W. Heyse
Arthur W. Heyse, of Point of Rocks, MD, age 91, longtime resident of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully October 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born May 3, 1929 in Bridgeport, Arthur attended Harding High School. Shortly thereafter he met the love of his life, Angela Alicandro, with whom he shared 62 happy years of marriage. Together they shared many adventures, were often seen on the golf course together, and eventually split time between Shelton and St. Petersburg, FL. When Angela became ill with Parkinson's disease, Arthur was her tireless caretaker, doing the heavy lifting, washing, and feeding-tube work even though his own body suffered from arthritis. When Angela passed in 2011, Arthur moved to Maryland to stay with his daughter Pamela and her husband Tom Wellock. He spent many happy and independent years attending local baseball games and enjoying his own man cave. Arthur was very proud of his first career as a machinist for Sikorsky Aircraft where he rose to the level of lead man in machine repair. In the mid-1960s, he took a gamble and joined with Angela, already in the real estate field, and formed Heyse Real Estate, a very successful business in Huntington Center for many years. Arthur was a self-made man who could do any trade, knowing how to build a home from the ground up. All his skills were self-taught. His real estate skills were of the hands-on variety. He was truly a family man, devoted to his wife and children. He took special delight in bestowing attention on children, who, in turn, loved him. His family affectionately called him "King Arthur" and with good reason. His likes will not be seen again. His smile, warm affectionate sense of humor, and fatherly advice will be sorely missed by his daughter Pamela, husband Tom, their children Tom Jr. and Angela, daughter Karen Cole, her husband Joe, daughters Kendyl and Haleigh Cole (husband Joseph), his namesake great-grandson little Arthur, son Craig, wife July, and their children Glenn and Sheryl (Husband Ian Roberts).
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Lawn Cemetery, 24 Lane Street, Shelton, CT. Due to the current pandemic, all other services will be held privately for the immediate family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www. abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved