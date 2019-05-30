Aseneth Lois Merced

Aseneth Lois Merced, age 67, of Naugatuck, entered into peaceful rest Monday, May 27, 2019, at her residence.

Aseneth, affectionately known as Sinnie, was born in Bridgeport on June 25, 1951. The beloved daughter of the late Earl Franklin and Ruth Lester, Aseneth was a strong, determined, hard-working mother that made many sacrifices to provide for her family. Aseneth had an eye for intricate mechanisms, which led to a career as a watchmaker for Waltham Watch during which she worked both in Connecticut and Illinois. She later worked for Perkin-Elmer, SVGL and ASML where she preformed quality control and worked with scientists in the development of the Hubble Space Telescope. Later in life, Aseneth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her fiancé of 15 years. She was a loving and caring daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Aseneth is survived by her son, Matthew Merced and wife Alina of Milford; daughter, Kimberly Merced of Waterbury; sister, Mary Keeler of Southbury; brother, Earl "Chipper" Lester and wife Marie of West Melbourne, FL; grandchildren, Karl Chludinsky, Matthew Merced, Jacob Irizarry, Alexandra Vecchiarelli; fiancé Gary Lane; and a host of extended family and friends that will cherish her memory.

Friends may greet the family Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Community Funeral Chapels 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. TEL: 203-334-9999. Interment will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06610. Share a treasured memory or virtual candle for Aseneth at communityfuneralchapels.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary