Audrey Autori Jack
Audrey Jack, age 73, beloved wife of William Jack, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 27, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary (Bobbi) Kulakowski. Audrey's greatest joys were traveling with her husband Bill and spending time with her family. Above all she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Affectionately known as "Grammy" by her seven grandchildren, Emily, Peter, Sarah, Joseph, Sofia, Mark and Robert, she never hesitated to shower them with the warmth, love and affection that came so easily to her. Always strong of spirit, Audrey was a force to be reckoned with and an immense lover of life. She enjoyed all genres of music and her dance moves were well renowned. Audrey was blessed to meet and marry her cherished husband Bill who was a devoted companion and caregiver and was always by her side, especially as her time grew near. In addition to her beloved husband Bill, survivors include her three loving children, Joseph Autuori of Easton, Jacqueline Autuori of Milford and Christopher Autuori and his wife Nora of Stratford. Audrey is also survived by her two sisters, Marianne Tarqueno and her husband Joseph of Boca Raton, Florida, Donna Fischer, of Zurich, Switzerland, her loving niece and nephews Lisa Crawford, David and Peter Tarqueno, three stepchildren, Mary Machmicz and her husband Stephen, Susan Martin and her husband Edward, David Jack and his wife Beth and 10 step grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Autuori.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to her incredibly caring home health aides. Their kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Adamski. Those attending are requested to follow the church's protocol of social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Visitation and interment will be private. Those who so desire may make contributions in Audrey's memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN38105 or www.stjude.org. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 17, 2020.