Audrey E. Chockey

Audrey Elaine (Szatmary) Chockey, 81, originally of Norwalk, CT and currently of Fairfield, went to join the Lord on April 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Stephen and Anna (Chea) Szatmary. She is survived by four children, Stephanie Rubenstein (Jon) of Berwick, PA , John Carboni (Maria) of Niantic, CT, Tracey Chockey (Tony) of East Haven, CT, Michele Chockey (Gary) of Fairfield, CT. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Joshua, Justin Kishbaugh, Mark Jones, Dominick Pacelli, Tercelia, Samantha, Carlina, Selena Carboni and ten great-grandchildren. Her second "son" Michael Squires, Sr. and dear friend Fred (Riff) Lathrop. She also leaves behind her many friends and family members. She was a one of a kind, unique individual. She will be deeply missed. She was predeceased by her brothers Stephen, Jr. and Michael, also her former husband Gerald Chockey, and her best friend Chuck Drewe.

She lived for 23 years in Glendale, California where she was formerly employed at Chenice of Beverly Hills. She also worked at various other retail establishments throughout her life. She loved music, dancing, motorcycles and animals. She was also an avid reader who enjoyed mysteries and more. She enjoyed, and should have been on them, shows like Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed being around people, especially her family.

The family would especially like to express their thanks and gratitude to St. Vincent's seven north unit who took special care of her, also Davida in Black Rock, AMR and Fairfield Firehouse #2. Services will take place at a later date and will be private. Please no flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the local ASPCA. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary