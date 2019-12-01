|
|
Audrey G. Haller
Jul 29, 1928 - Nov. 20, 2019Audrey Gasche Haller, 91, passed November 20, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Southbury. She was born July 29, 1928 in Peekskill, NY to Earnest and Gertrude (Hagg) Gasche. Audrey was predeceased by her husband Robert Haller.
Audrey grew up in Trumbull and resided for many years in Stepney. She leaves behind her daughter Beverly (Marc) Dassonville of Middlebury, son Douglas (Karrin) of Indiana, and her brother Arnold Gasche. Audrey is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie (Daniel) Lynch, Katie (Derrick) Cole, Tyler Cihal and girlfriend Jessica Svendberg, step-grandchildren, Ashton and Carter Rump, Greg Dassonville and Ashley Costello and great-grandchildren Sam Lynch, Nathan Cole and Kennedy Costello. Audrey also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Audrey was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Sippin-Winsper Post 176 in Monroe where she served as president for many years. She was also a member of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a parishioner of Grace Episcopal Church, Trumbull and St. Georges Episcopal Church, Middlebury.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5 at St. Georges Episcopal Church, Middlebury at 10:00 a.m., followed by a burial at Stepney Cemetery in Monroe, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Georges Episcopal Church, Tucker Hill Road Middlebury, CT 06762. To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 2, 2019