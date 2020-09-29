Audrey McCauley

Audrey M. McCauley
Audrey M. McCauley of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, at St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull, CT. She was the beloved wife of Milton McCauley.
Born in Bridgeport, October 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Jeanette (Cable) Broadbent. Audrey was the devoted mother of Scott and Brian McCauley. She was predeceased by a son, Bruce.
Audrey grew up in Bridgeport, graduated High School in 1949 and went into the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing becoming a Registered Nurse in 1952. Working on the floor, she got to know Milton. He was drafted into the service in 1952, and she worked in the Delivery Room at Bridgeport Hospital until he came home. Married in 1955 she worked in the Delivery Room until 1957 when she had their children. She then worked part time at different locations until she retired at 62.
Most of all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by Scott (Cheryl), Brian (Jodi), grandchildren Kevin (Laura) and Megan (Jesus) of Texas, Andrew (Michelle), Christopher (Lacey) of Connecticut and great-grandchildren Joaquin Torres and Pablo Torres of Texas.
Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spadaccino Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Spadaccino with a graveside service following at Stepney Cemetery Route 25 Monroe. www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com