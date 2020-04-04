|
|
Audrey (Kerkes) Velgot
Audrey Kerkes Velgot, age 81, of Shelton, CT died peacefully on April 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley James Velgot and mother of the late Stanley Joseph Velgot.
Audrey is survived by three of her children: James Velgot (Mercedes) of Weston, CT, Stephen Velgot (Maryam Ayromlou) of Great Falls, VA and Laura Velgot Lippman (Robert) of Hopewell Junction, NY. She was the devoted grandmother of five: James Velgot, Daniel and Julia Lippman and Maya and Max Velgot. They were a source of great joy for Audrey, who delighted in hearing about their activities and friends and took tremendous pride in their accomplishments. Audrey was the beloved sister of the late Evelyn DiMare and the late Ronald Kerkes, and is survived by her sister, Carol Wilson of McKinney, TX as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Born on April 26, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT, Audrey was the daughter of Joseph and Jennie (Shanchek) Kerkes. Audrey attended Warren Harding High School where she played basketball and softball. Audrey was a member of the Girl's Glee Club, Junior Choir and Girl's Letter Club. She was the President of Future Business Leaders and a member of the Folio Typing Staff.
After high school, Audrey was introduced to the love of her life, Stanley, at a soda fountain called Bunny's in Bridgeport. It was a whirlwind romance and they were married on May 10, 1958 at St. Ambrose. Audrey was a skilled typesetter and worked at Sikorsky Aircraft, the Trumbull Times and the Bridgeport Post. Her motto was always "family first" and Audrey will always be remembered for her caring, compassionate nature, her sense of humor and quick wit. The Velgot family made its home on Regina Street in Trumbull for almost 30 years and while raising her children, Audrey enjoyed golf, the slot machines and Broadway musicals.
Audrey also enjoyed traveling and one of her fondest memories was a family celebration in Italy for her 40th wedding anniversary which included an audience with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. Her enduring faith and vibrant spirit will be always be remembered by all those who knew and loved her.
Given the current disruption due to the coronavirus, a private family service will take place on Monday, April 6, 2020 with the rite of committal at Long Hill Cemetery in Trumbull. A celebration of Audrey's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in memory of Audrey Velgot may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or online at www.diabetes.org.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020